HPD: 'Knife-wielding' suspect dies after creating disturbance at SW Houston business

This happened in the 9700 block of Beechnut Street. Houston police first Tweeted about the incident at around 3:20 p.m.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a knife-wielding suspect died after creating a disturbance at a business in SW Houston Saturday afternoon.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Ban Tien said officers received a call regarding a suspicious person in a store in the 9800 block of Beechnut Street at around 1:36 p.m.

Tien said the suspect was acting erratically inside the business, throwing stuff around and rolling around on the ground. He said the owner of the business saw the person had a knife during this incident and called police.

When officers arrived, Tien said they found the man in the middle of the street and momentarily detained him. He said officers discovered that the man had been jumping in between vehicles in the 9700 block of Beechnut.

While the man was detained, Tien said officers noticed white foam was coming from the man's mouth and that he was turning blue.

A medic with a private ambulance company was on scene and provided medical care to the suspect. The man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing. The cause of death is not yet known.