Man dead after apparent road rage shooting on SH-249 near Spring Cypress, sheriff says

HCSO said if you are in a road rage incident, the best thing you can do is to get away from the other driver as soon as you can.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident on SH-249 near Spring Cypress Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HCSO said there were three people in the victim's vehicle. A 50-year-old man in the back seat was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the incident started after the driver of the victim's car pulled out of a business in front of a silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows. According to HCSO, the Malibu made an evasive move and exchanged words with the people in the victim's vehicle.

At this point, investigators said a female passenger in the suspect's car started throwing bottles at the victim's car. As the driver of the victim's car tried to move away, someone in the suspect's car fired a total of three shots at the victim's car.

The other two people in the victim's vehicle told investigators they did not return fire.

An investigation is underway.

"Drive away if you can and move away if you can. And don't look at them, don't escalate anything," said an HCSO spokesperson.