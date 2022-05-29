Mother of boy killed by stray bullet joins protest outside NRA conference in Houston

On the final day of the NRA convention in Houston, protesters, including DJ Dugas' mother, gathered outside.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The last day of the NRA conference was held Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Protesters gathered in front of the convention as it wrapped up its final day.

The family of 11-year-old Darius “DJ” Dugas joined groups calling for change. Dugas was killed by a stray bullet in front of his Houston apartment complex on Feb. 3.

DJ’s mother, Brenetta Francis, spoke publicly for the first time since an arrest was made in DJ’s case.

“The pain that me and my family and loved ones are enduring ... it’s not supposed to be an everyday thing and an everyday feeling. It’s become too normal,” Francis said.

The suspect in DJ’s case, Daveyonne Howard, was taken into custody the same day the 11-year-old’s funeral was held. Francis said she’s taking it day by day.

“I’ve been pushing, that’s about it, the best way I can. I’m tired. I’m frustrated. But I’m pushing," she said.

She said that after seeing what unfolded in Uvalde, she couldn’t stay silent.

"This happened in February. I’m barely about to come up for air. It’s going on four months. I just really felt in my heart to come out here," she said.

Investigators revealed that just before Darius was shot, Howard was in another complex breaking into vehicles. He was caught in the act of breaking into a car and chased to the complex located in the 12200 block of Tidwell. Howard began shooting at the owner of the vehicle, who was chasing him to recover his stolen property, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Howard is accused of shooting Darius when he opened fire.

Investigators said Darius was outside getting something from a car when he was shot and killed.

Francis said their family is standing in solidary with the victims’ families in Uvalde.

“When is enough going to be enough, you know? I’m just tired," she said.

She said they’re joining the fight calling on gun control reform.