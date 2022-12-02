Family, friends remember life of 11-year-old Darius 'DJ' Dugas

DJ's mom, Brenetta Francis, says it means a lot to see all the lives he touched.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston police are still searching for the person who shot and killed an 11-year-old boy outside his Harris County apartment complex on February 3.

Family and friends held a vigil on Saturday honoring Darius "DJ" Dugas' life. Hundreds of people gathered at the vigil to release balloons for DJ, who everyone described as caring and full of life.

DJ's mom, Brenetta Francis, says it means a lot to see all the lives he touched.

"I know his family loved him and the people I saw on a regular basis loved him," she said. "I'm going to miss him but there was a lot of love poured into him."

Just over a week ago, DJ was senselessly gunned down outside his apartment complex where police say he may have been going to get something out of the car when he was shot.

"It’s just unnecessary, it’s just senseless," neighbor Sharde Williams said. "You took somebody’s baby away from them, somebody’s baby brother.”

At this time, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a possible motive for the shooting.

You can contact the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000 or Crime-Stoppers at 713-222-8477 with any information.