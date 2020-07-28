Deputies crash into each other while responding to help with arrest, 4 hurt including the suspect

The sheriff's office said a suspect put up a fight, and the crash occurred as deputies responded to provide help with the arrest.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three deputies and a suspect were hurt when a traffic stop led to an altercation and a chain-reaction crash on the Eastex Freeway overnight.

Lt. Simon Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over an older GMC SUV at Beltway 8 shortly before midnight Monday. The deputy took a female passenger into custody, but the male driver put up a fight.

The deputy and the suspect were fighting on the roadway, and the deputy called for backup.

Two deputies responding to assist crashed into each other as they arrived at the scene, pushing one of the patrol cars into the suspect and the deputy.

Three deputies and the suspect were hurt, but none of the injuries were described as life-threatening. One deputy was treated at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Lt. Cheng said the suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest and a lengthy criminal history, faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

One of the deputies lost their service weapon during the crash. It was located after a search.

No names have been released.