Motorcyclist killed in crash after high-speed chase across Houston area, deputies say

Investigators say the chase went across several Houston-area cities and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist is dead after leading officers on a chase that stretched across multiple Houston-area cities and reached speeds in excess of a 100 mph, according to the Harris County Pct. 8 Constable's Office.

It all came to an ended about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the 10800 block of Galveston Road/Highway 3 near E. Sam Houston Parkway South.

Precinct. 8 Lt. Wayne Gerrish said the suspect was possibly racing another motorcyclist when a patrol officer first spotted him in the southeast Houston area.

The deputy signaled the motorcyclist to pull over but instead he sped off.

During the chase, Gerrish said the motorcyclist was going at excessive speeds and riding in non-traffic areas, so officers decided to end the chase out of concern for public safety.

Moments later, investigators said the motorcyclist returned to the area he was orgiinally spotted in and a second chase started.

Gerrish said the suspect went on to Dixie Farm Road, where he turned into oncoming traffic on Galveston Road and then hit a curb, causing him to lose control of the motorcylce and crash.

They said the suspect died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.