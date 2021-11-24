x
Local News

HPD: Off-duty officer injured as suspect drives away from business in Gulfgate

Houston police are still searching for the suspect.

HOUSTON — An off-duty Houston police officer was injured early Wednesday while confronting a suspect in the Gulfgate area.

It happened about 10:20 a.m. outside a business in the 6800 block of the Gulf Freeway near Woodridge Drive.

Houston police said the officer was injured when she became caught inside a vehicle door as the suspect drove off.

She was taken to the hospital when emergency crews arrived. HPD said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the officer fired at the suspect as they left. It's unclear if the suspect was hit. 

Police are still searching for them. A description of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

