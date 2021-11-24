HPD: Off-duty officer injured as suspect drives away from business in Gulfgate

Houston police are still searching for the suspect.

HOUSTON — An off-duty Houston police officer was injured early Wednesday while confronting a suspect in the Gulfgate area.

It happened about 10:20 a.m. outside a business in the 6800 block of the Gulf Freeway near Woodridge Drive.

Houston police said the officer was injured when she became caught inside a vehicle door as the suspect drove off.

Commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting outside a business at 6810 Gulf Fwy near Woodridge. Prelim info is an off-duty HPD officer discharged a weapon at a suspect fleeing the business in a vehicle about 10:20 am. It's unknown if the suspect was struck. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8t0sw9QYTk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 24, 2021

She was taken to the hospital when emergency crews arrived. HPD said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the officer fired at the suspect as they left. It's unclear if the suspect was hit.

Police are still searching for them. A description of the suspect has not been released.