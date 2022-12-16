'My son's life mattered': Family and friends hold vigil for Cypress hit and run victim

Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Cypress Rosehill on Saturday, November 19.

CYPRESS, Texas — Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Friday in Cypress to remember Caleb Rickenbacher, 20.

He was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Cypress Rosehill near Huffmeister on Saturday, November 19.

Investigators say they’re making progress on the case. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said they have developed a suspect, but are still gathering leads.

“I want people to know he matters, my son’s life mattered," said Melissa Rickenbacher, Caleb's mother.

Meanwhile, Caleb’s parents have dedicated the Christmas light display in their front yard to him. They said he loved Christmas and will forever be missed.

“Caleb loved to go caroling, even when we lived in the Middle East, we would go caroling around our compound," said Gary Rickenbacher, his father.

Caleb's girlfriend, Christina Diaz, survived the crash and she said he swerved to save her.

“Caleb put his life on the line for me, so this is the least I could do, it doesn’t even come close to what he did for me," said Diaz.

Investigators said the suspect was caught on camera running from the crash. They found a backpack he had left behind and said the car he was driving had been stolen from a hotel, where they believe he was breaking into cars.

“There is no ifs, ands, or buts – that somebody knows who hit Caleb and who fled the scene," said Andy Kahan, the director of victims services for Crime Stoppers.

Caleb's parents said they'll continue to raise their voices to ensure the world remembers his story.

“I want Caleb remembered and I want the person caught that did it," his mom said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can contact them at 713-222-TIPS (8477).