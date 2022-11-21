'Just a 5 minute trip' | Only child killed in hit-and run crash in NW Harris County

Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, was killed in a crash on Saturday. Now, his loved ones want the person responsible to be held accountable.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver is still on the run after investigators said they left the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash in Cypress last weekend.

Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, was killed in the crash. His girlfriend, Christina Diaz, 20, said it was her boyfriend who saved her life.

“He was the most selfless person I knew," she said. “He would always let me know if anything were to happen, he would want me to be the one to make it out.”

Investigators said a driver was speeding, flew over the median and hit the couple head-on. That vehicle was reported stolen from the Holiday Inn Express near 99 and Holzwarth. There were other vehicle break-ins that night that investigators are now looking into at the same location.

“A car just came out of nowhere and he (Caleb) quickly swerved the car so that he would take on the impact and I would be OK," Diaz said.

For Caleb's parents, Melissa and Gary Rickenbacher, their world will never be the same.

“There is a man out there who has taken the life of our only child," Melissa said.

The couple said they were out of town at the time of the crash. Caleb, who was dog-sitting for them, had left home with his girlfriend to go to get something to eat.

Diaz made it through surgery for a ruptured intestine but is still in shock that the guy she fell in love with from a chance meeting at Buc-ee's is gone.

“It should not have been him. He had so much to live for," Diaz said.

Caleb was a miracle baby. His parents said they knew after their fertility journey that their only child was special. He loved to cook, flipped houses with his dad and wanted to pursue a degree in criminal justice. Dreams, his parents said, that have been cut short.

“We believe in forgiveness. Please come and seek that. Please turn yourself in," Melissa said.