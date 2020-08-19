Cypress family of nine awakes to burning home garage, truck in overnight fire

It happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 20200 block of Pioneer Ridge Drive near Fry Road near FM 529.

CYPRESS, Texas — A family of nine woke up to find flames and smoke coming from their garage overnight Wednesday at a home in the Cypress area, according to firefighters.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 20200 block of Pioneer Ridge Drive near Fry Road near FM 529.

When the Cy-Fair Fire Department arrived at the home, the garage fire had spread to a truck parked in the family's driveway.

The residents were sleeping inside the home when this happened and were woken up by the noise. Fortunately, investigators say they were all able to get out in time without any major injuries.

Firefighters said one person was evaluated for injuries but refused treatment.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family out.