Barbers Hill ISD will start school in person, but there are opponents

The rare move has sparked criticism. 80 percent of parents chose the in-person option, but there are opponents.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Barbers Hill ISD will offer in-person school starting Wednesday.

The rare move has sparked criticism. 80 percent of parents chose the in-person option, but there are opponents. One viewer complained to KHOU 11, claiming Barbers Hill ISD teachers have COVID-19, and staff are not being told the truth.

The district told KHOU 11 last week, an employee was notified of potential exposure, got tested, was positive, and notified school and government authorities. That person had socialized with two other employees off campus. All three are being quarantined.

The district said county health officials requested those impacted and the district wait to speak about it until contact tracing was completed.

Barbers Hill ISD said the staffer tested positive late Monday, quarantines were in place by Tuesday, and Wednesday, coworkers were notified in a staff meeting. The district said no one was ever threatened with their job.

A source told KHOU 11 a newly hired teacher also tested positive over summer break before ever arriving on campus and is in quarantine.