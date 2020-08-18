Watch live: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia to host press conference on USPS controversy

“Families in the Houston region and across the country rely on the United States Postal Service to receive life-saving prescription drugs and run their small businesses,” Garcia said in a press release. “This is why we must fund the postal service and work to protect all the postal service workers and letter carriers who are putting their lives on the line every day during this pandemic. Any attack on the postal service is an attack against our economy and democracy. And unfortunately, this is exactly what (President) Trump is doing. He is trying to corrupt the integrity of our democracy and our elections for personal gain. He must be held accountable because he continues to be a clear danger to the future of our constitution and democracy.”