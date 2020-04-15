GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water after a kayak overturned in Dickinson Bay early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said at 4:30 a.m. they received a report of an overturned kayak resulting in two people in the water.

One of the individuals was able to swim to an uninhabited land mass located in the marsh in the western corner of the bay and used his cellphone to contact 911.

The USCG launched a helicopter air crew and a response boat. The helicopter located the individual who was able to swim to shore and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

The individual who is still missing is reported to be a 30-year-old male wearing blue jeans and a brown-hooded sweatshirt.

