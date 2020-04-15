HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Someone in an SUV shot a woman in the head and wounded a man in a drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County, the sheriff’s office said.

Captain J Shannon said the shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Mohawk. Paramedics and deputies responded and found two victims in a pickup truck stopped in the middle of the road.

The man was shot in his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital. Shannon said the woman was shot in the head and was in critical condition at the hospital.

A dark color, possibly a red or brown SUV, was seen fleeing the area.

Shannon said the pickup truck was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

Deputies hope to find a surveillance camera in the area that will lead to more clues in the case. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

