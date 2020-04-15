HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man on bicycle died after being struck by a car during an apparent hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County overnight.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of FM 1960 just west of the Hardy Toll Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one their deputies came upon the scene and found the body of an unidentified male victim straddling the outside shoulder and on ramp along FM 1960.

The victim showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said they found vehicle parts at the scene and a mangled bicycle.

Deputies said it appears the victim was riding the bicycle across FM 1960 heading north when he was struck by the unknown vehicle. The crash scene was not at an intersection.

The suspect vehicle, possibly a four-sedan or coupe, collided with the bicycle and then the victim and did not stop to render aid.

Deputies said they are trying to identify the vehicle based on the debris found at the scene.

A description of the male victim was not available.

Deputies ask those who may have information to contact the sheriff’s office.

