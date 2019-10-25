A search is underway in the Gulf of Mexico for a 26-year-old who fell from a cruise ship.

The ship left the Port of Galveston at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The United States Coast Guard tells KHOU 11 the ship was 47 miles southeast of Galveston when the crew reported a passenger had fallen overboard. The USCG was called at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Coast Guard says it is launching aircraft to the area to search for the victim.

The Carnival Dream was built in 2009 and can carry up to 3,646 passengers. The ship was sailing from Galveston, TX to Cozumel, Mexico on the first day of a four-day voyage.

KHOU 11 has reached out to Carnival for a statement. We are waiting for a response.

You can track the ship's current location here.

