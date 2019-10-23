HOUSTON — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday near Hastings High School, according to Houston police.

Officials said the person who was struck is a male and he was hit around 2:40 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

It's not clear if the person who was struck and killed was a student.

RELATED: Driver who ran school bus stop sign and hit boy, 8, says she had to go to the bathroom: Sheriff

RELATED: HCSO: 8-year-old girl with autism struck by car after wandering from home

RELATED: 'He was my only child' | Bicyclist dies after being struck by HPD cruiser responding to call