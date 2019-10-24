HOUSTON — An armored truck security officer was killed after being shot in the face Thursday during an ambush at northwest Houston fast-food restaurant, according to authorities.

Three suspects attacked the officer after he picked up money at a Popeye's on Antoine Drive, near Pinemont Drive, around 1:45 p.m. The officer was shot in the face at point-blank range, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer's gun was seen laying on the ground next to the armored truck after the shooting.

Police are talking to witnesses and hoping nearby businesses have surveillance video of the attack.

The driver of the armored truck remained at the scene after the incident.

Representatives for the armored truck company did not provide any comment.

An abandoned vehicle was found near the intersection of Bolivia Boulevard and Viking Drive, a short distance from the scene of the ambush. Police said the suspects used the SUV during the attack and then ditched the vehicle near the intersection.

Police said the suspects then got into a black Chevrolet Impala and left the area. It's not clear if a getaway driver was involved.

The suspects got away with a bag of money, but it's not clear how much money was in the bag.

