HOUSTON — Police said a mother accidentally struck and killed her 3-year-old child when she was backing out of a parking spot at an apartment complex in west Houston.

This happened at the Westchase Grand apartment complex the 10800 block of Richmond Ave.

Houston police said 3-year-old ran behind his mother's car when she was backing up. She never saw him, Lt. Robinson with the Houston Police Department.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

