HOUSTON — FBI agents were out searching a home in the Jersey Village area Tuesday afternoon, but what they were looking for remains a mystery.

The home is in the 8300 block of Prairie Wind Lane and Mauna Loa.

Agents said they were executing a court order. They could be seen carrying shovels and boxes into the backyard of the home. It's unclear what they are looking for.

Another raid happened around the same time in Houston. Drug enforcement agents stormed two buildings looking for meth at a business off the Hardy Toll Road.

Two people were arrested.

