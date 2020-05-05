Brazoria County deputy, DPS Trooper suffer smoke inhalation trying to help woman escape house fire

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A Brazoria County deputy and a DPS Trooper were injured while trying to help a woman escape a house fire in the Pearland area overnight.
This happened just before midnight late Monday at a home at Abbeywood Drive at Ellsbury Lane.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said both the deputy and the trooper were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The trooper has already been released.
Details about the house fire itself have not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
