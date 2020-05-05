Roof collapses during house fire in northwest Harris County

A family and their pets were able to evacuate the home before firefighter arrived.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A family of four and their pets are safe after escaping a house fire in northwest Harris County overnight.

This started just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 7400 block of Theisswood Road in the Spring area.

Klein Fire Department officials said they responded at that time to the scene and found heavy flames coming from the roof of the home. The fire had been burning for a while before they arrived, but the family had made it out of the home safe.

As fire crews battled the fire, the roof collapsed, and they had to continue their attack from the exterior of the home. The fire destroyed the attic but the first floor of the home suffered mostly water damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

