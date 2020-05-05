Galveston Island Beach Patrol looking to hire 80 lifeguards to keep up with influx of visitors

The department is dealing with funding challenges since motel/hotel taxes pay for patrols

GALVESTON, Texas — Crowds hit Galveston like a tidal wave last weekend after the state decided to reopen Texas beaches.

And keeping visitors safe in the surf and on the sand remains the Galveston Island Beach Patrol's primary focus.

"Enforcing social distancing ... when there’s not really a law, it’s more of a recommendation, is tough,” Chief Peter Davis said.

Davis said he’s lacking life guards as it is.

"We're looking to hire 80 guards,” he said.

Tryouts are this weekend as the department tries to prepare for the summer season amid COVID-19’s ongoing impact.

"We are 100% funded by hotel/motel tax and the hotels have not had anybody in them, and they’re still really low in occupancy," Davis said. "So, that’s going to be a real issue for us and we’ve had to make some really big cuts just this year, in budgeting.”

The beach patrol’s board allowed Davis to pull some money from reserves and he said an additional rookie class may be added in June.

Right now, most areas along the beach, especially near piers and jetties, are adequately covered.

Fellow agencies have added special patrols to help remind visitors of COVID-19 recommendations, including not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

"My job is to just make things happen," Davis said. "And so when the beach is open, we’re going to do the best we can to cover the beaches and we’ll do the best we can to get everybody back home.”

The beach patrol provided information on weekend activities:

-Preventative Actions (moving people away from dangerous areas like areas with rip currents): 4800

Water Rescues: 2

Near Drowning: 1

Missing Children Reunited: 4

Enforcement Actions: 60

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna