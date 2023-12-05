Man's body recovered from Brays Bayou

Police said a male's body was found in the bayou Friday at about 9:15 a.m. near Texas Spur 5 near Wheeler Road.

Police have not said if this is the same man who went missing after jumping into the bayou to save two kids. However, the body does match the description of the good Samaritan.

Miguel Calzava has been missing since Wednesday when he and another man jumped into Brays Bayou to rescue two 12-year-olds from being swept away.

The search for Miguel Calzava

On Thursday, family, friends and church members joined in the search efforts in an area near the Texas Medical Center.

Claudia Moreno, Calzava's sister, said her brother would give anything he had to help someone in need.

"I have faith and I have hope that they find him. I feel like the chances are low that he's alive but if he isn't he died being a hero," she said.

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, many are coming together to support the family and search for the hero who risked his life to save others.

"He could have $20 but you don’t have nothing ... he’ll give it to you. He’s the best uncle for my daughter. He’s so sweet and caring," Mareno said.

She said her family is waiting for closure.