Missing man hailed as a hero after jumping into Houston bayou to save 2 kids

Family members said Miguel Calzava was swept away in the current after he and another man jumped into Brays Bayou to rescue two kids.

HOUSTON — Family members of the man who went missing after jumping into a Houston bayou to save two kids are still waiting for closure.

As the search continues for Miguel Calzava, he's being hailed as a hero who saved two 12-year-olds from being swept away in Brays Bayou.

Calzava, along with another man, jumped into the bayou and was swept away by the current. He has not been found.

The search entered its second day with boats passing searching an area near the Texas Medical Center. Family, friends and church members have joined in the efforts.

Claudia Moreno, Calzava's sister, said her brother would give anything he had to help someone in need.

"I have faith and I have hope that they find him. I feel like the chances are low that he's alive but if he isn't he died being a hero," she said.

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, many are coming together to support the family and search for the hero who risked his life to save others.

"He could have $20 but you don’t have nothing ... he’ll give it to you. He’s the best uncle for my daughter. He’s so sweet and caring," Mareno said.

Moreno said she hoped HPD allows more divers to try to find her brother after rescue efforts were cut short Wednesday night.

"It was too dark, too dangerous to keep searching," Moreno said.

She said her family is waiting for closure.

"I hope that we can find him. That we get more help to find him so we could have closure," she said.

She also said the incident serves as an important reminder to parents and children to stay away from the bayou's edge to prevent something like this from happening again.

