HPD dive team called in to search for missing man who jumped in Brays Bayou to save 2 kids

The Houston Police Department dive team searched Wednesday night for a man who witnesses said went into Brays Bayou to save two kids.

HOUSTON — The HPD dive team was called in Wednesday night to search for a man who witnesses said jumped into Brays Bayou to save two kids.

Witnesses told authorities that two 12-year-olds were near the water's edge on North MacGregor Way near the South Freeway when they slipped and fell into the bayou around 7 p.m.

They said two men went in to save the kids. They were able to get the kids out, but only one of the men returned to the bank. They said the other man, who was believed to be a bad swimmer, was swept away.

HPD and HFD rescue crews searched the bayou all the way to the Ship Channel, but they didn't find the man.

Police said the current was strong at the time due to the rain that fell in Houston recently.

"It is very dangerous. Kids and adults should stay away from these bayous especially when we've had rain," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Here's the update police provided at the scene: