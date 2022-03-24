Fort Bend County boy thrown from trailer by terrifying tornado released from hospital

Lincoln Richardson, 7, and his mom Sonya were the most seriously injured when a tornado tossed their trailer around. They were reunited in the hospital today.

HOUSTON — A Fort Bend County mom and her 7-year-old son were reunited in the hospital today after they were injured in a terrifying tornado in Beasley.

Lincoln Richardson and his mom, Sonya, suffered the most serious injuries when the tornado lifted their trailer and tossed it around Tuesday, throwing the boy out.

Dad Bryce Richardson dug himself out of the debris and searched frantically for his wife and three children in the dark.

"I used the light from the lightning flashes to try and search and find a way in to find my babies."

He found Sonya clutching 2-year-old Landry. They were pinned between the roof and a mattress. The younger children weren't seriously hurt.

“It’s by the grace of God, and I can only imagine angels soaring in there and wrapping up every one of us," Bryce told us Thursday.

Sonya has a broken back and surgeons had to put a splint in her spine. She faces a long and painful road to recovery.

Lincoln has multiple facial fractures.

“I think it’s going to be six months to a year before she’s driving and able to even hold the children," Bryce said.

He, Landry and 4-year-old Charlotte were treated for cuts and bruises at Memorial Hermann in Houston.

“All these things are superficial,” Bryce said Thursday. “We have our children. I have my wife. We’ve got a long to recovery for some of us, but by the grace of God we’re all here together.

Bryce said he can’t close his eyes without reliving the terror. Their trailer was destroyed.

“We don’t know where we’re going to live and what we’re going to do next but I feel that God is going to provide,” Bryce said. “We have each other and we’re here and we’re alive and that’s all that matters.”

The outpouring of love and support from the community lets him know his family is going to be alright.