Multiple tornadoes spotted across Texas during severe weather | Photos and videos

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of North and Central Texas until 10 p.m.

TEXAS, USA — Tornadoes, hail and strong winds followed a front that inched its way across parts of Texas Monday.

There were multiple tornadoes spotted across North and Central Texas in areas like Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock.

Below are photos and videos of some of the storm damage across Texas.

North Texas

Jacksboro, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, suffered storm damage after a possible tornado touched down.

The possible tornado ripped through a high school with kids inside. Fortunately, everyone was reportedly safe.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe. @wfaa @wfaaweather @JesseWFAA pic.twitter.com/9agAs0BiI8 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

The gym at Jacksboro High School is heavily damaged.



I’m told students were inside in the hall that is built for storms. Everyone is safe at the high school.



Also hearing the elementary school is severely damaged. @wfaa @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/jk6NDNbruj — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

Central Texas

The Austin area got its fair share of severe weather.

KVUE reporter Dominique Newland shared on her Twitter video of a Bank of America that was damaged from Monday afternoon's weather.

What’s left of the Bank of America on IH 35 Frontage Road @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KHuyJRhjn9 — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) March 21, 2022

KVUE even spotted a tornado on its Kalahari Resort camera in Round Rock during a live stream of weather coverage.

Brian Martin shared this footage of the confirmed tornado from the Dell offices in Round Rock. #atxwx



MORE: https://t.co/1rltwI4SAZ pic.twitter.com/TILJ1aD4vO — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 21, 2022

South Texas

Hail came down in San Antonio. Residents in that area snapped photos of pea and golf ball-sized hail that fell Monday afternoon.

Look at this photo of these hail stones that KENS 5 viewer Susan captured in New Braunfels this evening. pic.twitter.com/X8jMlg1NkJ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) March 21, 2022

Powerflashes as the destructive rain wrapped twister crossed FM 1704 moments ago. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/ZCfWkQLdar — Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) March 22, 2022

Southeast Texas

The line of thunderstorms is inching its way to the Houston area where a tornado watch remains a threat until 10 p.m. and flash flooding remains a concern until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Watch covering much of Southeast Texas continues to rise.

We will update this page with more photos and videos as more come in.