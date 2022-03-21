x
Multiple tornadoes spotted across Texas during severe weather | Photos and videos

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of North and Central Texas until 10 p.m.

TEXAS, USA — Tornadoes, hail and strong winds followed a front that inched its way across parts of Texas Monday.

There were multiple tornadoes spotted across North and Central Texas in areas like Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock.

Below are photos and videos of some of the storm damage across Texas. 

North Texas

Jacksboro, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, suffered storm damage after a possible tornado touched down.

The possible tornado ripped through a high school with kids inside. Fortunately, everyone was reportedly safe. 

Central Texas

The Austin area got its fair share of severe weather.

KVUE reporter Dominique Newland shared on her Twitter video of a Bank of America that was damaged from Monday afternoon's weather.

KVUE even spotted a tornado on its Kalahari Resort camera in Round Rock during a live stream of weather coverage.

South Texas

Hail came down in San Antonio. Residents in that area snapped photos of pea and golf ball-sized hail that fell Monday afternoon. 

Southeast Texas 

The line of thunderstorms is inching its way to the Houston area where a tornado watch remains a threat until 10 p.m. and flash flooding remains a concern until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Watch covering much of Southeast Texas continues to rise. 

We will update this page with more photos and videos as more come in.\

Send us your weather photos and videos by using the 'Near Me' section of the KHOU 11 app. You can also email photos to web@khou.com.  But please don't put yourself in harm's way to get the shots!

