Police still unable to locate mother of baby found alone at SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Police said they are still unable to locate the mother of the baby found alone at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday.

During a press conference Thursday, the lead detective on the case, R. Blackmon, said police have not had any contact with the mother. She has been identified, but her whereabouts are unknown.

Blackmon said she has been in contact with the father of the baby who did not know the baby was alone at an apartment complex because he and the mother are not together. Blackmon said neither the mother nor the father resides at the apartment complex so how the baby got there remains a mystery.

The father has reportedly asked for custody of the child who is currently in Child Protective Services' custody.

The 12-month-old was found alone Tuesday at an apartment on Wilcrest Drive near Kinney Road by an employee and a resident of the apartment complex.

They called 911 and when police arrived on scene they attempted to make contact with the parents but had no luck.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries where he was treated and released to CPS.

Blackmon said she went to the apartment complex on Wednesday and spoke with residents and employees, trying to gather as much information as possible to identify the child, but no one could provide any specific details on who the child was.

Blackmon said that's when the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division released information to the media with hopes someone would come forward and claim the child.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Blackmon said she got a call from a family member who said the baby was her nephew. The woman was also able to identify the mother of the child.

Police have yet to make contact with the mother or locate her. They said they are not releasing her name until they know more but confirmed she is between 30 and 40 years old.

The mother has not been reported missing, Blackmon said.

This is currently an active investigation as police try to figure out who brought the baby to the apartment complex and why.

Blackmon said no charges have been filed at the time but she expects charges will be filed at a later date.

A judge on Thursday signed an affidavit giving CPS temporary custody of the child.

Another hearing is scheduled for two weeks.