Baby found alone at SW Houston apartment complex; HPD searching for guardians

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help finding the parents (or family members) of a baby who was found alone Tuesday at a southwest Houston apartment complex.
Details are limited, but police said the baby, who is about 6 to 10 months old, was found around noon at an apartment building on Wilcrest Drive near Kinney Road.
Police said they have not been able to find a guardian.
The baby is black with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Detective R. Blackmon at 713-830-3265.