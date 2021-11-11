x
Lightning strike sparks fire at Atascocita family's home

Fortunately, everyone in the family — including three children — was able to make out safely.
Credit: Eagle Springs resident

ATASCOCITA, Texas — An Atascocita family was forced to leave their house after the roof was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm early Thursday.

According to investigators, the lightning strike sparked a fire at the home on Waterbury Edge Lane around 8 a.m.

Fortunately, the family of five, including three children, was able to make it out safely.

A neighbor shared a photo with KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi that shows smoke billowing out from the home's roof before emergency crews arrived.

Credit: Eagle Springs resident

Atascocita firefighters said the fire was contained to the attic and the second floor area of the house. They were able knock it out in about 5 minutes.

We're told it's the second time in less than four years that lightning has sparked a fire to a home in the Eagle Springs community.

