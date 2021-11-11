Lightning strike sparks fire at Atascocita family's home

Fortunately, everyone in the family — including three children — was able to make out safely.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — An Atascocita family was forced to leave their house after the roof was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm early Thursday.

According to investigators, the lightning strike sparked a fire at the home on Waterbury Edge Lane around 8 a.m.

Fortunately, the family of five, including three children, was able to make it out safely.

Did you get caught in that storm ⛈ this morning?? It moved through quick, but boy did it pack a punch — bringing w/ it plenty of lightning⚡️ — in fact, this home in Atascocita caught fire after it was struck. Good news, family got out safe & crews knocked it out in 5mins. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Ri7x5SyOV3 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) November 11, 2021

A neighbor shared a photo with KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi that shows smoke billowing out from the home's roof before emergency crews arrived.

Atascocita firefighters said the fire was contained to the attic and the second floor area of the house. They were able knock it out in about 5 minutes.

We're told it's the second time in less than four years that lightning has sparked a fire to a home in the Eagle Springs community.