City of Houston to honor those who have served with Veterans Day ceremony

HOUSTON — The City of Houston will honor its veterans on Thursday with a ceremony and parade.

According to the city, Houston has the second-largest veteran population in the country with more than a quarter-million who live here.

Thursday’s Veterans Day event is called “Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration.” It’ll start at 10 a.m. with acknowledgments and a keynote speaker, followed by a moment of silence to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the signing of Armistice, which ended World War I.

After that, the American Heroes Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby.

The parade is open to the public and all are welcome along the parade route.

Veterans ride for free

On Thursday, METRO is waiving fares for all veterans and active service members. The free ride is for local buses, Park & Rides, METRORail, METRORapid and METROLift services. Just make sure you present your military or veteran ID.

The Invisible Project

The Invisible Project is a documentary that follows women in the military and the challenges they face. It was directed and produced by Pacifica Sauer.