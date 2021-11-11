HCSO: Man allegedly shoots, kills ex-girlfriend after breaking into Spring home

Investigators say the suspect forced his way into the home and confronted the 28-year-old woman before shooting her at least once.

SPRING, Texas — A man is on the run Thursday morning after deputies say he broke into a Spring home and opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and friend of hers Wednesday night.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are still piecing together the details, but they did say the suspected shooter shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before taking off.

This happened around 11 p.m. on Diane Drive near the Cypresswood Green subdivision.

Investigators said a man forced his way into the home and confronted the 28-year-old woman before shooting her at least once. She did not survive.

Another man who was with the victim was grazed by a bullet, deputies said. He was transported to a local hospital and then released.

Investigators said there was a third man in the home who witnessed the shooting but was not injured.

Deputies have a good idea who the suspected shooter is and are not releasing a description at this time.