Mountain biker Jarrett Little was with a group of fellow cyclists riding in the woods near Columbus, Georgia, when he spotted a creature who needed his help. It was a stray dog that appeared to have been hit by a car.

"We stopped to regroup and he came out of the woods to greet us. He was really thin, ribs showing and had a lot of road rash and a broken leg," Little told CBS News. He says he and the other cyclists fed the dog and gave him water, but knew they couldn't leave the dog in the woods.

Little didn't have a car to transport him, just a bike. So he hoisted the pup onto his back, and rode into town looking for help.

Little said once they arrived in Columbus to search for help, he and the pup met a woman who took an interest in him.

Andrea Shaw, who was there on a business trip, started talking to Little about the stray he had biked in from the woods.

"Right when we returned to my local bike shop to get him some more water and food, we instantly ran into Mrs. Andrea who was in town from Maine," Little said. "She decided to keep him and get him checked out medically."

Little says Shaw took the dog off his hands, and not only got him medical help, but a new home.

TAP HERE FOR THE FULL STORY ON CBSNEWS.COM.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved