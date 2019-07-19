SEABROOK, Texas — Widening the Seabrook-Kemah Bridge is a hallmark of the Highway 146 expansion project.

The project took local landmark Tookie’s from one side to the other.

"Pretty much everything on the highway, 146, either had to relocate or close,” said executive chef Adam Newell.

Newell said his burgers are as popular as ever across the bridge in Kemah as they were in Seabrook. But not all businesses have fared as well.

"It was definitely disheartening for lots of people to either have to close down for good or relocate," Newell said. "But we also know that it’s been something that’s been long overdue.”

The City of Seabrook prepared for potential budgetary impacts by setting aside $800,000 to make up for any lost sales tax revenue.

So far, a spokesperson told KHOU 11 76 businesses have closed or relocated.

“Headaches come with any road construction project," the city said in a statement. "However, the expansion will not only help to alleviate traffic congestion, but it will also improve safety for our motorists.”

"Everyone recognizes the need for the project," said Kemah city administrator Wendy Ellis.

Ellis said their sales tax revenue is actually up from last year and believes, while inconvenient, most people are learning to coexist with a construction zone.

She said most people realize the benefits that will come farther down the road.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our visitors and local people coming in to our area still have a great experience and can get in and out as easily as possible,” Ellis said.

TXDOT said the total project is expected to cost more than $200 million and won't be complete until 2024 or so.

City of Seabrook's full statement:

The State Highway 146 project is in full swing in Seabrook as construction began earlier this year. Currently the existing Seabrook-Kemah Bridge is being expanded while also preparing for the construction of the new expressway bridge. In addition, utilities are being relocated along the highway corridor and Seabrook building demolitions continue.

76 Seabrook businesses have been impacted by the expansion project and while some will not reopen others have been able to stay in Seabrook either by relocating within the city or by making adjustments to their building’s footprint. In anticipation of the potential decline in sales tax, in 2012, the Seabrook City Council set aside $800,000 to offset any loss in revenue; however, Seabrook has not experienced a loss in sale tax revenue at this time.

The expanded highway will provide new and exciting opportunities to businesses seeking prime highway frontage. The Seabrook Economic Development Corporation offers a variety of business incentives for any budget and plans are in place to beautify the corridor with landscaping and unique highway design elements.

Headaches come with any road construction project; however, the expansion will not only help to alleviate traffic congestion, but it will also improve safety for our motorists. SH 146 is identified as an official hurricane evacuation route, and this is one of the primary drivers behind the expansion project.

People can learn more about the project or sign up for project and traffic updates at SH146.com. While this is a TxDOT project, the City of Seabrook believes it is important for our residents and motorists to know what is happening and how construction will impact their daily lives. Information is provided to city staff who then in turns publishes the information online while also sending emails and posting it to social media.

