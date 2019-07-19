PASADENA, Texas — The First Pasadena State Bank Building is being imploded this weekend and there’s important information you need to know if you’re in the area.

It’s happening at 7 a.m. Sunday at the bank on 1001 E. Southmore Avenue. The city is closing down streets around the implosion and you’re not allowed into the immediate demolition area. In fact, the city of Pasadena is asking people who live and work in the area to stay indoors and shelter in place while the implosion is happening.

This is a map of the restricted area during the demolition.

KHOU

(Enlarge map)

And this is a map of streets that will be closed.

KHOU

(Enlarge map)

The streets will be closed and access limited from around 4 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. If you’re within earshot, you’ll hear a siren to indicate a 5-minute warning before the implosion happens. Then you’ll hear a 1-minute warning and a 10-second countdown. Then the actual implosion will take between 6 and 12 seconds.

Even after the implosion is over, if you’re in the area, you should stay inside and shelter-in-place until you get the all-clear.

We plan to stream the implosion live on KHOU.com and our mobile news app. It’ll also be streamed on the City of Pasadena’s Facebook page.

