FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Timothy Blackwood, who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in the Mission Bend area.

Blackwood is described as a 65-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, brown shirt, khaki pants, and brown loafers.

He was last seen at 3 p.m., in the 7300 block of Addicks Clodine Road.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

FBCSO

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

