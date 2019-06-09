Police are trying to figure out how the driver of a Dodge Charger wound up on the wrong side of the road, causing a head-on collision Thursday night.

Houston firefighters told KHOU 11 at least four people were taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

It's unclear how seriously those people were hurt.

The crash caused extensive damage to the two cars, one of which caught fire.

At the scene, Houston Police requested an officer who specializes in impaired driving enforcement to assist in the investigation. Police believe alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

