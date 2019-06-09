SPRING, Texas — Spring firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped by smoke and flames on the second floor of her home.

When the woman called 911 Thursday morning, Cypress Creek Emergency Services dispatcher, Ash Thompson, calmly talked her through what she needed to do.

Thompson directed her to stay in an upstairs bedroom with the door closed and sheets stuffed under the door to fend off the smoke.

“Four Spring fire engines were on scene within just a few minutes,” said Assistant Chief Robert Logan. “Multiple crews began attacking the fire from the inside while searching for the trapped woman.”

She was able to let the firefighters know which room she was in.

Spring Fire Captain David Paige went up the ladder, broke out the window and pulled the woman to safety.

“She truly had two heroes on her side today in Thompson and Paige, neither was going to stop until they were sure she was safely out of the house,” Logan said.

Ash Thompson flanked by Assistant Chief Robert Logan and District Chief Kevin Wiseman, who went to the call center to thank him for his actions in today’s rescue

Spring Fire Dept.

The woman is expected to be OK.

Captain Paige was treated for some cuts caused by breaking the window.

The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled the fire accidental due to a unspecified electrical malfunction in a refrigerator.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM