HOUSTON — A neighbor shot and killed a man after police say the suspect allegedly stabbed a woman and lit her house in Independence Heights on fire.

This happened Thursday morning at a home located at 33rd Street and Arlington.

Houston police say a man had previous dispute with the female victim who lives at the home. The man returned to the home, allegedly lit it on fire and stabbed the woman.

That is when the neighbor intervened and shot and killed the suspect, police said.

An elderly man who lives at home was not injured.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

