BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital after they were struck by lightning in Brazoria County Wednesday night, police say.

Around 8:20 p.m., a construction crew was working on a new home in the Sterling Lakes Subdivision when the lightning hit.

Officers gave CPR to one man who was unresponsive. Iowa Colony Fire also gave CPR to the man and they were able to get a pulse. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The conditions of the other two workers are unclear at this time.

"Iowa Colony Fire would like to thank the quick thinking officers of the Iowa Colony Police Department and the Deputy of the Brazoria County Sheriffs Office for their quick and effective actions in beginning CPR. Approved for release." said Assistant Chief Josh Walters with the Iowa Colony Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM