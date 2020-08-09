HPD: 2 drivers wanted in connection to fatal hit-in-run on Highway 6

Houston police responded to the crash shortly before 3 a.m. to the 1700 block of S. Highway 6.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Highway 6.

Houston police responded to the hit-and-run shortly before 3 a.m. to the 1700 block of S. Highway 6.

They believe the man was crossing the street when he stepped off the median was hit. Investigators are searching for two vehicles in connection to the accident.

Police are still getting vehicle descriptions from witnesses who remained at the scene. If found, officers said the drivers will most likely be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Police are still investigating.