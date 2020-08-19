2 charged with murder, accused of shooting man to death outside his apartment

William Law was shot to death outside his apartment on Fondren. Davion Shorter and Marqis Pruitt were arrested and charged with murder three months later.

HOUSTON — Two men were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday, three months after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Davion Jamal Shorter, 27, and Marqis Pruitt, 28, are both facing murder and felon in possession of a weapon charges.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said Shorter and Pruitt shot 29-year-old William Law to death on May 22 at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fondren Road. Around noon that day, Law got into an argument with a large group of people at a neighbor's apartment unit, according to police. The argument turned into a fight outside the unit. After the fight, Law left and headed toward his apartment.