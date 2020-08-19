2 charged with murder, accused of shooting man to death outside his apartment

HOUSTON — Two men were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday, three months after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.
Davion Jamal Shorter, 27, and Marqis Pruitt, 28, are both facing murder and felon in possession of a weapon charges.
Investigators with the Houston Police Department said Shorter and Pruitt shot 29-year-old William Law to death on May 22 at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fondren Road. Around noon that day, Law got into an argument with a large group of people at a neighbor's apartment unit, according to police. The argument turned into a fight outside the unit. After the fight, Law left and headed toward his apartment.
About two hours after the fight, Law was shot to death outside his apartment unit. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were able to identify Shorter and Pruitt as suspects in the shooting. They were arrested on Tuesday.