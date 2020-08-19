Robber shoots pregnant woman working the night shift at Jack in the Box in N. Houston

Police are working to get a description of the suspect and hope someone in the public will be able to provide more clues.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for clues in an attempted robbery and shooting at a Jack in the Box on the north side.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Little York, said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department.

A man entered the restaurant and placed an order with an employee. When the worker, who police said is about six months pregnant, went to get the food the man allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it the employees, demanding cash.

The woman panicked when she saw the weapon and tried to run, so the would-be robber opened fire, shooting the pregnant woman in her buttocks. The suspect then fled the restaurant empty handed.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives are now working to get a good description of the suspect and his getaway vehicle.