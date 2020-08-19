At least 3 dead, 7 wounded in multiple shooting, stabbing incidents in Houston overnight

Police ask anyone with information about any of these crimes to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police kept busy overnight Tuesday into Wednesday responding to violent crimes across town.

In all, at least seven people were shot and one person was stabbed, resulting in three deaths. The crimes are unrelated to each other.

At about 9:30 p.m., Pct. 1 Deputy Constables responded to the 6000 block of Pincay Oaks (NW Harris County) where a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The man’s body was found in a white sedan stopped near an intersection. Deputies believe the man was shot while he was driving, and his vehicle rolled to a stop when he died.

Also at about 9:30 p.m., a pregnant woman was shot by a would-be robber as she worked at a Jack In The Box. It happened in the 2200 block of Little York (N. Houston). The victim is expected to survive, but the suspect got away.

Around 10 p.m., Houston police were called to Helmers at Pennington (N. Houston) where they found a vehicle wrecked in a ditch. Inside the car was a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Around 10:30 p.m., Houston police and Houston fire responded to reports of a double shooting near Antoine and Tidwell (NW Houston). One victim was found in the parking lot of a gas station and the other in an apartment complex nearby. Both are expected to survive.

In the 7700 block of Prestwood near Fondren (SW Houston), a man was shot and stabilized before taken to the hospital. Police said the man was shot in the back. Police reported the shooting at about 1 a.m.

At about 1:45 a.m. police were called to the 12800 block of Dunlap (SW Houston) where a man was stabbed to death. Further details were not immediately provided.