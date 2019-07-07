HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 12-year-old girl who was thrown from a crash into a water-filled ditch on Friday morning has died, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Montana Morgan, according to the sheriff's office.

Morgan is accused of running a stop sign while heading eastbound in the 22100 bock of Stokes Road. The truck slammed into the ditch, ejecting the young girl.

The girl was found in the water. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors determined Saturday she was brain dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said two other passengers, a male and female, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another male passenger and the driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies have not released the identity of the girl who died.

The investigation is on-going. So far no charges have been filed.

