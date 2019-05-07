HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old girl was among five people hurt in a pickup truck crash near the Harris-Waller County line early Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared a pickup driver went across the road and into a ditch in the 22100 bock of Stokes Road in far northwest Harris County.

The girl was ejected from the pickup and ended up submerged in water. A deputy pulled her from the water, and she was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said two others, between the ages of 18 and 20, were also seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by helicopter. A 20 and 24-year-old also suffered injuries.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

