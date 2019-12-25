HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday night during an attempted robbery at a fireworks stand, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to preliminary reports, three or four men attempted to rob a fireworks stand in west Harris County when they were shot by the stand's worker.

According to Gonzalez, an employee at the fireworks stand was able to disarm one of the robbers and fire shots.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The fireworks stand worker was not injured.

Gonzalez said authorities are searching the area for other suspects.

