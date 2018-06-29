NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY - The owner of a Cypress-area fireworks stand stolen overnight is asking for the public’s help tracking it down after he says a thief made off with more than $80,000 in merchandise just days before July 4.

Mark Chiappetta was stocked and ready for the flow of customers at his fireworks trailer on Barker Cypress near Cypress-North Houston, but not the unexpected blow to him and his employees on what was supposed to be the opening day of sales.

“Their means are not very high,” said Chiappetta, of his employees. “They rely on this to support their kids.”

Now, he’s hoping these nearby surveillance cameras will spark a break in this case.

Chippetta says around 4:30 a.m. Friday, an employee at the Exxon next door noticed a man reportedly in the convenience store moments earlier messing with the fireworks stand.

“(The Exxon employee) asked him, ‘What are you doing?’” recalled Chiappetta. “The guy gave him a phone number and said, ‘The owner wants me to move it.’ He immediately called us to find out, then called the police.”

However, before deputies arrived on scene, Chiappetta says the man broke the lock, hooked the trailer up to his truck, and drove off, ripping out the electrical wiring. Surveillance video appears to show the battery-operated LED lights on the trailer still blinking as it’s towed away.

Chiappetta believes his fireworks were most likely stolen to be resold.

“I doubt that it’s for a personal party,” he said. “$80,000 will put on a hell of a show.”

If the trailer isn’t found soon, Chiappetta says he’ll move toward Plan B during a crucial week for his business.

“If not, we have to put up another stand, and that puts us in the hole about $85,000,” he said.

Chiappetta is offering a $1,000 reward for the trailer, and $2,000 for the trailer and the fireworks.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon they’re investigating the case and had “no new updates”. They ask anyone with information to call 713-221-6000.

