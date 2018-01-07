CYPRESS - There is an update to the case of the stolen fireworks stand, where a fireworks container was literally hitched to a pick-up truck and driven off by a thief off North Bammel Road.

The container has been found but the fireworks are gone.

The fireworks had a value of around $80,000, according to the owner.

Tonight workers are receiving the shipment of the replacement fireworks to re-stock the container and making repairs to the stand.

“[I will] pull all my people and go to the location where the one got stolen," said fireworks stand owner Mark Chiapetta. "They’re dropping off a new container there.”

Surveillance video shows clearly what happened to the container.

A man walks into the gas station, then back outside after he tampered with the container.

He hitches the container to the back of his truck and does not bother turning off the lights.

The thief still has not been caught.

“They'll catch the people, I know that," Chiapetta said. "There’s too many pictures of him, too many pictures of the truck, too many pictures where he dumped in the area, and they’ll catch him.”

